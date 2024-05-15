Tinubu orders agencies to buy natural-gas vehicles

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has ordered all government agencies to purchase only vehicles powered by natural gas as part of the country’s efforts to transition to cleaner energy and cut high fuel costs.

In the directive issued on Monday by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, Mr Tinubu said he expected all government departments and agencies to start disposing of all petrol or diesel-powered vehicles going forward.

All new government vehicles, generators, or tricycles must utilise compressed natural gas (CNG), solar power or be powered by electric energy sources, the president added.

President Tinubu expressed his commitment to effectively harness the country’s gas potential to alleviate the burden of high transportation costs on the masses.

The directive comes a few weeks after the government announced plans to roll out more than 2,000 gas-powered buses and tricycles in an effort to slash transportation costs before 29 May, when President Tinubu turns one year in office.

Nigeria holds Africa’s largest gas reserves but they are under-utilised due to inadequate processing facilities.