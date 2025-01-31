TITHE TRANSFER DOCS SEIZED FROM EX-ZAMMSA DG





DETAILS have emerged from the raid the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) conducted at former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu’s house, that included a bank transfer statement showing his tithe to a Church organisation from his K600,000 land sale in Lilayi.



From the Tuesday search, impeccable sources at DEC have told Daily Revelation that the investigators also grabbed papers for the Madza vehicle Nyasulu bought for the wife.



Daily Revelation