Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has resigned from his seat in Parliament.

The move comes nearly six months after he left President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Nomfanelo Kota, spokesperson for the ANC’s parliamentary chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, said Mboweni submitted his resignation letter on Monday.

She said Mboweni would be joining one of South Africa’s “prestigious” financial institutions, without divulging more details.

“He has informed us that his last day would be Monday. We wish him well in his new endeavours and all the success when he starts his new job. Of course, we will greatly miss him. When he starts his new job, we will know where he is going,” she said.

Kota described Mboweni as well-rounded cadre of the ANC.

“He was trained in the movement, grew up in the movement, and served in various positions. He has a wealth of experience, and we hope that he will continue to serve the nation as best as he does,” she said.

This is to confirm that former Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The resignation is effective from today, 31 January 2022. Speaker wishes the former Minister well on his retirement. pic.twitter.com/QJmzyQMkzH — Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) January 31, 2022

-News24