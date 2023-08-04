Tiwa Savage Reveals Why She’ll Never Tell her Mum Any Secret Again

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has vowed to stop confiding in her mum about her personal life.

She told her mother and begged her not to tell anybody about her invitation to play at King Charles III’s coronation, but her mother told her brother in less than 20 minutes.

The ‘All Over’ singer spilled the beans in an interview with MTV UK.

The importance of performing at the coronation of a king was lost on Tiwa Savage, she has revealed.

She explained, “I didn’t notify a lot of people when I first got the call about performing at the King’s coronation. However, I did eventually confide in my mother, and as always, I begged her not to share the news. My brother called me 20 minutes later and said, “Oh my gush!” And I’m thinking, “Wow, mom.” As a result, I will no longer confide in my mother.

“At first, I didn’t get the magnitude of [playing at the King’s coronation]. I was also unaware of the other performers scheduled to appear. Therefore, I was unaware that I would be the only person speaking for the Commonwealth. So, when I first started hearing those details, I thought, “Wow! Not at all, man. Still, it was fantastic.

To speak for the Commonwealth, and to reflect on the performance, as I mentioned. The thing became instantly recognizable. It was an amazing opportunity for me.

According to bigbrothergisthub, TiwaSavage made history in March by performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch for the British royal family.