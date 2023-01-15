TIZ CALLS FOR ACTION TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED IN DIAGNOSTIC REPORT OF THE IMF

Transparency International Zambia -TIZ- has called for action to address concerns raised in the Diagnostic Report on Governance and Corruption conducted by the International Monetary Fund -IMF- on Zambia.

TIZ Executive Director MAURICE NYAMBE says the IMF report validates some of the concerns raised by the TIZ over corrupt practices in the country.

Mr. NYAMBE told ZNBC in an interview that Zambia’s corruption levels between 2016 and 2021 as highlighted in the IMF report coincide with the TIZ Corruption Index for the country during the same period.

The Diagnostic Report on Governance and Corruption conducted by the International Monetary Fund -IMF- on Zambia revealed that weak transparency and accountability mechanisms allowed mismanagement of vast national resources.

The report stated that Corruption became particularly entrenched and institutionalised during 2016-2021, which further eroded public trust in institutions.