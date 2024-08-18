TIZ CALLS FOR RECOVERED ASSETS TO BE CHANNELED INTO TANGIBLE PROJECTS SUCH AS INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT



Former Transparency International Zambia -TIZ President Sampa Kalungu has proposed that Zambia implements a deliberate system where all recovered assets from corruption can be expended on tangible projects.



Mr. Kalungu said that the recovered assets should be channeled to tangible projects such as infrastructure development to ensure transparency in how these resources are being utilized.



He notes that currently, it is difficult to tell where proceeds of corruption have been taken so far, apart from that which was recovered from Ms. Faith Musonda and channeled toward bursaries for university students.



Mr. Kalungu is of the view that the creation of such a system will also stop the recovered proceeds of graft from ending up in other corrupt hands.



Recently, the National Prosecution Authority -NPA- disclosed that it had recovered over $35 million cash between January and August from corruption investigations.



PN