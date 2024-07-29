TIZ challenges HH to suspend ministers under probe

By Mubanga Mubanga

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to go public about ministers being investigated, saying the public deserves to know them.

And TIZ has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to take swift action and suspend all ministers currently being investigated.

Responding to the Daily Revelation press querry on the remarks by ACC deputy director general Monica Chipanta-Mwansa that some Cabinet ministers currently being investigated for corruption could not be mentioned in order to protect their status and integrity, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe stated that while his organisation commended the Commission for being open enough to confirm that some ministers were being investigated, it totally disagreed with the idea of not naming them because… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/tiz-challenges-hh-to-suspend-ministers-under-probe/