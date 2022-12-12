TIZ HAPPY HH CONSISTENT WITH CAMPAIGN PROMISES

By Nandi Nthani

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) President says it is gratifying that President Hakainde Hichilema is still echoing sentiments he said while in opposition.

Sampa Kalungu has cited out the amending of laws that are oppressive in nature such as the public order act.

Kalungu tells Byta FM News that it is however disappointing at a pace the new dawn administration is moving in amending the public order act.

He has since pleaded with the new dawn government to start the process of amending of some of the oppressive laws hindering Zambians.

And socialist party spokesperson Masauso Lulanga says the UPND has been given enough time for honey moon and now they should be seen performing to expectations.

Lulanga however notes that currently the UPND has taken a different approach in running the country that has led to fear as regards to law and order.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN