TIZ INTENSIFIES CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOLICITOR GENERAL AMIDST CORRUPTION ALLEGATION



Transparency International Zambia-TIZ- has called for reiterated its call for the resignation of Solicitor General, Marshal Muchende, to facilitate an inhibited investigation into the corruption allegations leveled against him.



TIZ Executive Directr Maurice Nyambe says Mr. Muchende should step aside following revelations made by Anti-Corruption Commission Board Member O’Brien Kaaba, of grave concerns that state chambers, specifically the Solicitor General, is involved in corrupt practices.



Mr. Nyambe says similarly, the resignation of the ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba, whose stay in office had become untenable and injurious to the reputation of the institution, is welcome and should pave way for more structural changes toward efficiency.



Mr. Nyambe says the effort to sanitize the ACC should continue without compromise toward a united and efficient institution to fulfil its constitutional mandate to efficiently fight and provide oversight against graft.



Meanwhile, Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to undertake comprehensive reforms, which should include reorganizing the entire ACC, reconstituting the Board, and implementing structural changes to ensure that the Director General is appointed by the Board, eliminating dual centers of power.



Mr. Mwanza adds that to achieve genuine independence, the ACC must be removed from administrative oversight by the Office of the President in order to restore public trust and enhance the effectiveness of the ACC in fighting corruption.



PN