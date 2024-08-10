TIZ LAUNCHES ”CLEAN MONEY FOR ELECTIONS’ CAMPAIGN



TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has launched the Clean Money in Elections project in Central Province.



TIZ Governance and Institutional Strengthening Manager Chimuka Nachibinga said the project advocates for the regulation of political party campaign financing through the establishment of a legal framework that will promote transparency, fairness, and accountability in the electoral process.



Mr. Nachibinga said TIZ is concerned with the escalating costs of political campaigns, which undermine democracy by creating an uneven playing field, encouraging grand corruption, and excluding marginalized groups, particularly women.



“Without clear regulations, political parties with access to vast resources are able to dominate the political landscape, leaving others with limited resources at a disadvantage. This is not just unfair; it is a direct threat to the integrity of our democratic processes,” he explained.



Mr. Nachibinga emphasized the need for campaign finance laws that would limit the amount of money parties can spend during campaigns, thereby curbing excessive expenditures that often lead to corrupt practices.



He noted that unregulated spending opens the door to “dirty money” from illicit sources, which can compromise the political process and result in governance that serves private interests over the public.



Mr. Nachibinga added that the introduction of a law that will call for public financing for political campaigns will increase women’s participation in politics as well as reduce corruption.



“Public financing would not only level the playing field but also ensure that women, who are often underrepresented in the political sphere due to financial constraints, have a fair chance to participate,” Mr. Nachibinga said.



He has since called on lawmakers, civil society organizations, and the public to support the push for reforms, stressing that the future of Zambia’s democracy depends on the ability to create a level playing field where clean money drives the political process.



Mr. Nachibinga noted that the government, through the Ministry of Justice, has provided guidance to TIZ on the steps to develop a law.