TIZ TAKES INTEREST IN PLANNED K9.8 MILLION MOTOR BIKES

By Darius Choonya

Transparency International Zambia TIZ has described as unreasonable the decision by the Ministry of Community Development to buy 75 motor bikes at K 9.8 million.

TIZ Chapter President Sampa Kalungu says the procurement of the said bikes is concerning to the organization because President Hakainde Hichilema has been urging government to procure goods at a price that is reasonable and not procure items at exorbitant prices.

Mr. Kalungu says TIZ has since instituted its own investigations on the matter as local quotations obtained for motor bikes shows the cost at K28,000 each.

And when contacted for a comment, Minister of Community Development Doreen Mwamba referred all queries to her permanent secretary Angela Kawandami.

The Ministry of Community Development has given a contract to Kafelix limited to supply 75 motor bikes at K9.8 million with each bike costing about K130, 000.