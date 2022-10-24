TIZ URGES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO MAINTAIN HIS ZEAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

By Chileshe Mwango

Transparency International Zambia–TIZ- president Sampa Kalungu has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to maintain his zeal in the fight against corruption by accompanying his words with actions.

Mr. Kalungu says the president will be sending a strong message should he accompany his words with actions especially on current government officials and members of his party that find themselves in act of corruption.

He tells Phoenix News in an interview that government should also continue following up on corruption allegations against people in the previous government as a way to completely eradicate the vice.

Mr. Kalungu however says law enforcement institutions should ensure they gather enough evidence before effecting arrests and seizure of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, and should also not negate fresh reports of corruption regardless of who is being accused.