TIZ WELCOMES HICHILEMA’S MOVE TO APPOINT NEW ACC BOARD



TRANSPARENCY International Zambia(TIZ) has welcomed the President’s move to appoint new members of Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) board.



TIZ Executive Director, Maurice Nyambe says President Hakainde Hichilema’s reconstitution of ACC and the appointments of a substantive Director General, Daphne Chabu is a good move.



However, Nyambe said the organisation will give their comprehensive position on the individual appointees through the parliament ratification process when submissions are made.





“We welcome the reconstitution of the ACC Board and appointment of a substantive Director General. However, we will give our comprehensive position on the suitability of the individual appointees through the parliamentary ratification process when we make our submission,” Nyambe said.



On July 18, 2024, President Hichilema dissolved the board with immediate effect.





The President’s decision was intended to renew the Commission’s sacred mandate in spearheading the fight against corruption and aimed at implementing necessary reforms to ensure the continued effective operations.





And yesterday, January 17, the President

appointed new members among them was retired Supreme court judge, Evans Hamaundu as ACC board chairperson.



He further appointed Kaumbu Mwondela as vice chairperson of the commission’s board.





Other appointees include, Engwase Mwale, Jack Kalala, and Nalucha Ziba as Commissioners to the commission’s Board.