To say President Hichilema has granted the late Edith Nawakwi an official funeral is misleading- Fred M’membe

State Funeral and Official Funerals



As per Cabinet Guidelines through a statutory instrument, which was issued a long time ago:





All present and former full cabinet ministers qualify for an official funeral whose cost is covered by the government. The President then declares a day of national mourning





For sitting or ex Presidents, they are entitled to a state funeral, and the coffin moves on the gun cannon tolled by army Land Rover



The President has the discretion to upgrade an official funeral to a state funeral.





The President also has the discretion to accord any ordinary citizen who does not qualify for an official funeral, an official funeral.



The guidelines have categories of office bearers who qualify for official funerals such as cabinet ministers, speaker of the National Assembly, Chief Justice, and other office holders listed in the SI, which was passed sometime back.





Therefore, to say the President has granted the late Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi, an official funeral is misleading because she is entitled to one, as a former cabinet minister, and consequently, the President has declared Friday, as a day of national mourning.





To say the President has granted Nawakwi an official funeral creates a narrative that it’s at his discretion when in fact, not because Nawakwi was entitled to one as per Cabinet Guidelines.





In short, all this is part of a regular procedure and not for a special reason or favour. Nawakwi is entitled to this and the President has just tagged along with a sequence of actions regularly followed.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party