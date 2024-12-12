To those surrounding President Lungu, I implore you to let him retire with dignity – Victor Kalesha Senior Citizen

Dear President Lungu,



As a concerned citizen and well-wisher, I’m compelled to offer some advice. Life has its stages and time limits; you can’t force things to happen. It’s time to accept that your tenure as President has come to an end, and it’s essential to take a back seat, rest, and enjoy your private life.





As a former head of state, you’re aware of the rules of the game. Zambia has over 20 million citizens, many of whom are great thinkers who don’t rely on one person’s wisdom. By forcing yourself onto the political scene, you’re indirectly harming your health due to unnecessary pressure.





It’s crucial to recognize that those around you, who are not advising you to take a step back, do not have your best interests at heart. They’re motivated by selfish reasons, seeking to benefit from your influence. On the other hand, people advising you to rest genuinely care about your well-being.





Being a former president doesn’t mean you’re the sole repository of wisdom. Failing to groom a successor and insisting on staying in the limelight only reflects poorly on your leadership. I urge you to anoint a worthy successor and support them.





To those surrounding President Lungu, I implore you to let him retire with dignity. It’s clear that some of you are only there for personal gain, relying on the former president for financial support. Please prioritize his well-being and allow him to enjoy his retirement.





We appreciate your service to Zambia during your tenure, President Lungu. However, we have many capable citizens who can build upon your legacy. Let’s work together to ensure a smooth transition and a brighter future for our nation.



Sincerely,

Victor Kalesha Senior Citizen