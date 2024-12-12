To those surrounding President Lungu, I implore you to let him retire with dignity – Victor Kalesha Senior Citizen

Dear President Lungu,
As a concerned citizen and well-wisher, I’m compelled to offer some advice. Life has its stages and time limits; you can’t force things to happen. It’s time to accept that your tenure as President has come to an end, and it’s essential to take a back seat, rest, and enjoy your private life.
As a former head of state, you’re aware of the rules of the game. Zambia has over 20 million citizens, many of whom are great thinkers who don’t rely on one person’s wisdom. By forcing yourself onto the political scene, you’re indirectly harming your health due to unnecessary pressure.
It’s crucial to recognize that those around you, who are not advising you to take a step back, do not have your best interests at heart. They’re motivated by selfish reasons, seeking to benefit from your influence. On the other hand, people advising you to rest genuinely care about your well-being.
Being a former president doesn’t mean you’re the sole repository of wisdom. Failing to groom a successor and insisting on staying in the limelight only reflects poorly on your leadership. I urge you to anoint a worthy successor and support them.
To those surrounding President Lungu, I implore you to let him retire with dignity. It’s clear that some of you are only there for personal gain, relying on the former president for financial support. Please prioritize his well-being and allow him to enjoy his retirement.
We appreciate your service to Zambia during your tenure, President Lungu. However, we have many capable citizens who can build upon your legacy. Let’s work together to ensure a smooth transition and a brighter future for our nation.
Sincerely,
Victor Kalesha Senior Citizen
A wise council, we need people of wisdom like you in our midst.
That is what an adult with wisdom must boldly say to someone they care about.
The man needs the rest. He is tired and just has to retire. He needs to reclaim some respect and show some remorse for setting Zambia on a negative trajectory, because his people, with his consent, did a lot of damage to the economy and social fabric.
He needs to say nothing for now because his mouth and brain may not coordinate due to the pain of losing the opportunity to get back to the throne he abused.
Those that want to milk him for the ‘Kasaka kandalama’ must just constantly visit him wherever he will be and genuinely ask for help.
He will need the state security, maids, garden boy and 75% of the president’s salary.
He started his political career alone and those of you who are chasing him around may even have been despising him because of his looks then.
But, don’t expose him to ridicule now.
People like Mr. Mwamba, Nakachinda and Lubinda will not allow Mr. Lungu to let go of this our thing (Cosa Nostra, PF Mafia) because their very livelihood depend on Mr. Lungu maintaining hus presence on the political field
PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU HAS LOUSY ADVISERS AND UNFORTUNATELY, HE DOES FOLLOW THEIR ADVICE, HOW CAN YOU BE ADVISED BY NAKACHINDA, MWAMBA AND OTHERS LIKE THE TWO AND EXPECT TO GET GOOD ADVICE. HE HAS HIMSELF TO BLAME BECAUSE HE SETTLED FOR SUCH ADVISERS. THEY WILL ONE DAY ASK HIM TO SEAT ON A FIRE WORK.
Ladies and gentlemen, I hear your compassionate plea to Edgar to step back and take care of himself and his family. The ultimate decision is his, because he is an adult. If the limelight is what gratifies him, let him have it, until it consumes him. The ending will not be good.
However, Edgar, in my view, does not need anyone’s sympathy – he already gets an overdose of it from some chiefs, some clergy, Mwamba, Nakachinda, Lubinda, Makebi, and others. All these could be doing so for their interests. I assume, Lungu knows bedbugs too well. If not, which is possible, then he should know that he has no business aspiring to lead the country. Lungu needs confronting, not praises. The author of this article, did a good job in this regard.