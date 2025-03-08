TOBACCO FARMER WARNS OF IMPACT OF TOBACCO CONTROL BILL OF 2025



One of the prominent tobacco farmers in Lundazi District in Eastern Province, Blessings Banda, has expressed concerns that the Tobacco Control Bill of 2025 if enacted, will severely impact farmers in the Province.





Mr Banda emphasised the vital role of the tobacco industry in contributing to employment, revenue generation, and foreign exchange earnings, both in the district and nationally.



He noted that while acknowledging the health concerns addressed by the bill, it is important to consider its economic, social, and agricultural implications.





Mr Banda further highlighted the demanding nature of tobacco farming, especially during critical stages such as curing, and called for balanced policies to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers who depend on the industry.





He also defended the tobacco sector’s historical role in Zambia’s development and urged stakeholders to avoid jeopardising the lives of those reliant on it.





He was speaking when he featured on a local radio station, Kanele FM, in Lundazi.