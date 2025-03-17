TODAY CLOCKS A YEAR WHEN FORMER BRE INDUNA INETE WAS MURDERED



By Lubinda Simata



Today clocks a year when former Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Induna Inete, Akapelwa Silumbu, was murdered by Wamunyima Mubisho and the case is coming today at Mongu magistrate court.



The tragic incident, which occurred on March 17th, 2024, sent shockwaves through Limulunga, where the late Induna was laid to rest on March 22.





According to police reports, the deceased was shot at his residence while attempting to lock his Toyota Hilux vehicle. The assailant fired from behind, fatally wounding him. Initial investigations revealed that the late Induna had earlier visited his farmland in the plains, where he carried a shotgun to address a reported snake infestation.





Authorities launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Wamunyima Mubisho, who allegedly confessed to the crime. Mubisho, who was previously married to the late Induna’s niece, is now facing trial as the case unfolds in court.





Today the trial continues at Mongu magistrate court as residents and the BRE leadership await justice.



BBN