Today we are going through some very difficult times, notes Edgar Lungu

Today we are going through some very difficult times, notes Lungu

By Thomas Ngala (The Mast)

I KNOW today collectively and individually we are going through some very difficult times economically and otherwise, former president Edgar Lungu has observed.

Lungu yesterday encouraged citizens to always look up to God.

He said “in faith and hope, we shall overcome anything.”

“This morning, as I perused through the newspapers, I was reminded of a verse that encourages us to rely only on God’s wisdom and guidance, especially when facing difficulties, rather than relying solely on our own understanding,” said Lungu via his Facebook page. “As the scripture in Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV) says, trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways, submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. On this day, may we have renewed faith and trust in the Almighty God. Let us face our challenges with courage knowing that with God by our side we can overcome anything including the prolonged power shortages and high cost of living.”