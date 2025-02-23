TODDLER CRUSHED TO DEATH BY FALLING PILLAR IN NAKONDE



A three-year-old boy from Chiyanga village in Nakonde died on Thursday night after a pillar from a neighbor’s unfinished house fell on him.



The boy is reported to have been playing with friends outside the house between 20:00 and 21:00 hours when the incident happened.



The children allegedly tied a wrapper around the pillar and were pulling it when it fell, causing fatal head injuries to the toddler.





According to details disclosed by Section Chairman Luka Mulenga during burial on Saturday, the boy’s parents were not home at the time, having gone to a drinking spree within the village.





The section leader who could not hide his anger, expressed concern, stressing that if the parents had been present and sober, the child might have been safely indoors, asleep.



The boy has been laid to rest in Chiyanga village on Saturday.



Picture by Eston Sinyinza



NAKONDE FM