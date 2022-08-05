Todler dies after father throws her in Kafue River

A two-year-old girl has drowned after being thrown in the Kafue River by her father.

According to eye witnesses the father of the girl, identified as COSMAS MWEWA of Ipusukilo Compound, allegedly threw his daughter in the Kafue River at the Bulangililo Bridge and tried to commit suicide by throwing himself into the river.

Mr. MWEWA was, however, retrieved by alert members of the Community who battered him before police came to his rescue.

ZNBC’s CLINTON MASUMBA, who rushed to Bulangililo bridge, found members of the public trying to retrieve the body of the girl from the river.

And Riverside Police Officer in charge THOMAS SWALA told ZNBC News that the body of the girl identified as CHRISTINA MWEWA has not been retrieved while the father is currently admitted at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Consultant Surgeon ENOCK SOKO said the suspect is in a stable condition and was being treated for an injury on the forehead sustained from the beating.

Credit: ZNBC