‘TOKOTA BOYS’ GIVEN NON-CUSTODIAL SENTENCE

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has placed seven members of the notorious Kitwe gang popularly known as the Tokota Boys to four years on probation for abducting Cathdeck Nkonde, a Kitwe resident.

The Seven, among them three juveniles, in April 2018 also caused grievous harm on the victim.

In passing his judgement, High Court Judge, Timothy Katanekwa, says he has exercised his leniency against the convicts by giving them a non-custodial sentence considering that they are juveniles and youths who deserve a second chance in life.

He says the convicts are young and capable of reforming.

In 2018, Police in Kitwe had arrested 19 people belonging to a notorious group of gangs popularly known as the Tokota Boys who had been terrorizing Kitwe residents.

Of the 19 arrested, 12 were acquitted for not being linked to the offense.

With this judgement by the court, all the accused people will be required to visit the welfare department once every month for counselling until they are reformed.