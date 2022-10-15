TOLL GATES SOLD?
A meeting was held to brief toll gate staff that a new owner will soon be taking over. A wrap up meeting was held with all toll gate staff yesterday to prepare them for new management and take over.
Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing and Ministry of Transport and Logistics have completed the process to sell the public Infrastructure. Terms and conditions of the lease/sale have not been made public.
The king of privatisation strikes again.
I think someone is selling off national assets to please his white bosses. Let him privatise Namwala if he wants to. He needs to leave national assets alone.
We voted rubbish out. Little did we know we were voting rubbish in.
Can we bring this nonsense to a halt in 2026?
This story seems to resemble the story of a dog with horns. I see no reason why toll gates should be sold.