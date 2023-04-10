TOMMY D: THE MAN WHO PAVED THE WAY FOR ZAMBIAN HIP-HOP TO FLOURISH ❤🇿🇲

In the journey of life, the impact that a person has on their society is what forms their legacy. People who have built great legacies need to be celebrated and given their flowers while they can still smell them. The story of Hip-Hop in Zambia cannot be told without mentioning Tommy D. He is an icon that took the genre to a level which was unimaginable. The list of artistes who have walked the path that Tommy D paved is testament of his greatest. He is the Godfather of Zambian Hip-Hop.

Tommy D’s story is one of perseverance, self-belief and determination. In his new song titled “In My Eyes”, Tommy D connects with another legend Izrael and they tell a powerful story. Tommy D narrates his incredible life story through the lens of his own eyes. He talks about his journey to greatness and the things he experienced. The message is so powerful and every single word will definitely strike a cord in your heart as you listen to it.

Take time to check it out and listen to Tommy D’s story