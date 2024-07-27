TOMORROW IS A BIG DAY FOR CITIZENS FIRST- DR.MUKUKA

… as the opposition political party is earmarked to conduct provincial elections.

LUSAKA, FRIDAY, 26 JULY,2024 (SMART EAGLES)

CITIZENS First party is tomorrow set to conduct elections in all the provinces to elect new officers bearers, party deputy secretary general Dr. Cephas Mukuka has confirmed.

Mr. Mukuka said the provincial elections are met to prepare the structures ahead of the national convention earmarked to take place before the end of the year.

He said the overwhelming response among candidates across the country is impressive.

” … and these elections will be in three-fold, there will be for the women, the youth, and for the main body. The positions being contested in all the categories are as follows; there is chairperson, vice chairperson administration, vice chair mobilization, then we come to secretary, then vice secretary administration, then vice secretary mobilization, after that we have treasurer, then we have vice treasurer administration and vice treasurer mobilization, we also have Information publicity secretary, then vice Information secretary administration and mobilization and the we have the four trustees,” Dr. Mukuka said.

Dr. Mukuka adds that the provincial elections are competitive.