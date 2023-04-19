TOMORROW’S BY-ELECTIONS WON’T BE FREE, FAIR – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Wednesday (April 19, 2023)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the April 20, 2023 ward by-elections in Serenje, Chililabombwe and Lupososhi will not be free and fair because of UPND cadres perpetuating violence.

Mr. Mundubile, a PF Presidential Candidate, said the Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ failed to control electoral violence, unfair treatment of candidates and voters in the three areas because cadres were appointed to serve UPND interests at ECZ.

He said Socialist Party President Fred M’membe fell victim at the hands of the violent UPND cadres but that there has been no UPND cadre arrested in the said incident.

Mr. Mundubile said reports from Lupososhi indicated that Minister of Youth, Sports and Art, Elvis Nkandu, was publicly distributing money in the area, with impunity.

He said PF members that went to campaign following the Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ calendar, were stopped from campaigning in Chililabombwe.

“The UPND ignored the ECZ calendar to disadvantage other political parties. That is the reason why we feel that the elections will not be free and fair. Electoral violence has been one major concern to political parties in Zambia and other regional bodies,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said citizens expected that violence would be resolved at the Summit on Democracy stating that it was held for academic purposes.

“It seems, however, that the Summit on Democracy was held for academic purposes because UPND has continued on the path of violence to disturb elections,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile called on the ECZ to pull up their socks to ensure that elections were credible, free and fair.

“Zambians should remember that when appointments were made at ECZ, we raised concerns because political cadres were appointed to positions at ECZ. What we are seeing now is not a surprise but designed to favor UPND. We call upon ECZ to redeem themselves before the Zambian people,” he said.