Toni Braxton and Birdman got married last year and are now nearly divorced

Toni Braxton and rapper Birdman have been quietly married for eight months, according to newly surfaced documents. The couple, who have long kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship, tied the knot in a highly secretive ceremony on August 8, 2024.

However, just two days later, Braxton filed for divorce.

Court filings obtained by TMZ reveal the wedding date as part of Braxton’s divorce petition, which she filed on August 10, 2024. In the documents, Braxton and her legal team described the marriage as “irretrievably broken,” raising eyebrows about what might have gone wrong so soon after their union.

The story takes another unexpected turn. Despite initiating divorce proceedings, Braxton later withdrew her petition in January 2025. Birdman also agreed to the dismissal, meaning the couple remains legally married as of now. Whether they are still together in any meaningful sense, however, remains unclear.

Both artists have yet to respond publicly to the revelations. Repeated efforts to reach them or their representatives have so far been met with silence.

Birdman, co-founder of Cash Money Records, first proposed to Braxton in February 2018. At the time, he reportedly purchased an extravagant $1 million engagement ring for the singer, along with other luxurious gifts including high-end watches and vintage earrings. Although they were engaged, the couple announced a public breakup in 2019, and since then, Braxton had regularly downplayed any talk of a rekindled romance.

In December 2023, Braxton took to social media to dismiss renewed rumors about their relationship status, tagging such speculation as “#FAKENEWS” and insisting they were merely friends.

That claim appeared to hold up—until now. With the newly uncovered wedding and near-immediate divorce filing, it’s evident that the pair’s relationship has been far more complicated than either previously let on.