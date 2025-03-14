TONSE ALLIANCE ACTING NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN CELESTINE MUKANDILA AND HIS ENTOURAGE STOPPED FROM ATTENDING THE NATIONAL YOUTH INDABA





Friday 14th March, 2025



A brutal and unjustified attack was allegedly carried out by UPND security personnel and police officers against Tonse Alliance acting national youth chairman and his entourage at Mulungushi Conference Center this morning.



Mr. Mukandila claimed their vehicle was intercepted without cause, and they were ordered to jog in the rain to the main entrance, only to be further humiliated and detained at the security checkpoint.



Mukandila the Tonse Alliance Acting National Youth Chairman said , despite their attempts to reason with Information and media permanent secretary Thabo Kawana and Upnd media director Mark Simuwe, they were met with sheer intolerance and disregard for their rights. “This event was meant to address critical issues affecting the youth, yet we were deliberately barred from attending” he added.





The incident has sparked concerns about the growing perception that Zambia is becoming increasingly authoritarian under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration. Reports of political intolerance, harassment of journalists, and suppression of dissenting voices have become more frequent





The UPND government’s actions have been criticized for being undemocratic and exclusive, reinforcing the notion that Zambia is being governed by a select few . The use of state security to suppress and humiliate citizens is unacceptable and has no place in a democratic society.





As noted by Human Rights Watch, Zambia’s human rights record has been marred by increased authoritarianism, restrictions on freedoms of association, assembly, and expression, and a lack of accountability for past human rights abuses.