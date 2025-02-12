TONSE ALLIANCE  AGREES TO FIELD ALL BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES ON NCP TICKET UNTIL 2026 – CHANDA

TONSE AGREES TO FIELD ALL BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES ON NCP TICKET UNTIL 2026 – CHANDA



NEW Congress Party (NCP) leader Peter Chanda says the Tonse Alliance had agreed that his party will be the special-purpose vehicle for fielding all by-election candidates until 2026.



In an interview, Tuesday, Chanda said he remained loyal to former president Edgar Lungu, who was the torch bearer for the alliance.



“The collective resolution of the Tonse Alliance was that when it was launched, we announced the candidate, and we have not changed. In Tonse, we make collective decisions. The decision of Tonse is that president Edgar Lungu is the presidential candidate and the chairman of Tonse. The New Congress Party is the special-purpose vehicle in which all candidates shall be fielded in – being parliamentary, local government, mayoral and presidential”.



News Diggers