TONSE ALLIANCE CHALLENGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OVER CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT CONSULTATIONS



By Limpo Nyambe



The Tonse Alliance has opposed President Hakainde Hichilema’s plans to amend the Constitution before the 2026 general elections.





During this year’s women’s day in Kasama on Saturday, President Hichilema said the nation has agreed to amend the Constitution before the 2026l election, aimed at introducing proportional representation and increasing the number of women in decision-making positions.





But Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo has charged that key stakeholders, including the opposition, the Church, and Civil Society Organizations, have been left in the dark and not consulted on the matter.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Tembo has questioned who the president has agreed with, suggesting that the ruling UPND is attempting to manipulate the process for political gain.





He also alleges that the UPND has lost popularity and is seeking to change the constitution to its advantage and has vowed that the alliance will protect the constitution, insisting that any amendments must follow due process and be widely debated and agreed upon.



