TONSE ALLIANCE CONFIRMS SOCIALIST PARTY’S BID TO JOIN FORCES AHEAD OF  2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS

TONSE ALLIANCE STATEMENT ON THE APPLICATION BY THE SOCIALIST PARTY TO JOIN US



17th April 2025



Liberty House, Lusaka



1. The TONSE ALLIANCE would like to confirm that indeed, we have received an application from the Socialist Party (SP) to join the Alliance.



2. We are grateful to the Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe for his patriotism and humility to join forces with ourselves so that we can more definitely deliver victory in next year’s general elections, and bring about a better Zambia, in accordance with the expectations and aspirations of the citizenry.





3. The TONSE ALLIANCE has since started deliberating on the SP application, by engaging the leadership of the Socialist Party, with the aim of agreeing on specific terms and conditions. The nation shall be informed accordingly, once these negotiations have been concluded, and a date shall be communicated, for the official welcome of the Socialist Party to the TONSE ALLIANCE.



4. The TONSE ALLIANCE would like to further take this opportunity, to reach out to other political parties, to come and join us. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that the TONSE ALLIANCE is the only sure vehicle that is capable of removing the current regime from office, and deliver a diverse and competent Government, for the benefit of the suffering majority Zambians. No amount of personal ego from any individual political leader, should hinder the change that the Zambian people need and deserve next year.



TILI TONSE



ISSUED BY:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia

