TONSE ALLIANCE DEMANDS URGENT EVACUATION OF GBM



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Tonse Alliance has called on the government to urgently facilitate the evacuation of former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for specialized medical treatment following his discharge from custody on medical grounds.



Mr. Mwamba, who was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour, spent six months in incarceration before being released due to serious health concerns.



Reacting to the Development,Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo expressed concern that the release may have come too late, warning that when cancer reaches stage 3 or 4, even timely treatment fails to reverse its state.





Mr Tembo has emphasized the importance of early treatment for cancer and reiterated that their calls for Mr Mwamba’s release were rooted on humanitarian concern, not politics.



He has expressed hope that the government will swiftly and responsibly ensure that the Former Defense Minister receives the urgent care he needs abroad, cautioning that any further delay could prove fatal.



Mr Tembo has demanded that Mr Mwamba be urgently evacuated , alleging that individuals aligned with the ruling party often receive preferential medical support from Government.



The Alliance has however welcomed the government’s decision to release Mr Mwamba and 12 other acknowledging it as a positive step.