TONSE ALLIANCE DISTANCES ITSELF FROM ALLEGED JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW



Liberty House, 21st March 2025



The TONSE ALLIANCE has noted, with regret, a poster that is circulating, which alleges that the TONSE ALLIANCE will hold a Joint Press Briefing tomorrow, Saturday, 22nd March 2025, with other opposition political parties and civil society organizations.





This serves to inform all media houses and the general public, that the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has not sanctioned the Alliance to have any Joint Press Briefing with any political grouping.





The TONSE ALLIANCE lawyers have since been instructed to engage the organizers of the said Press Conference, so that they can be advised to remove the TONSE ALLIANCE logo from their poster.





For any further clarifications, please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia