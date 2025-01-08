TONSE ALLIANCE FAILS TO FILE NOMINATION IN MPONGWE

…Candidate Fails To Show Up.



Filing in of nominations for the Ntanda ward by election in Mpongwe on the Copperbelt took place today.





Returning officer for the ward KASAPO BWALYA announced the opening of the nomination center at Ntanda Primary School in Mpongwe at exactly 09: hours this morning.





The New Congress Party under Tonse Alliance Candidate who was scheduled to file his nominations first between 10:00 and 11:00 hours this morning failed to show up.





And the Leadership Movement Candidate who was second from 11:00 to 12:00 hours has also not shown up.





Others expected to file in the nominations are the Socialist Party Candidate who is expected to file in between 13:00 to 14 hours this afternoon.



By Tamara Muswala, ZNBC, 7th January 2025.