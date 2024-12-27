TONSE ALLIANCE NOT READY FOR PAMBASHE – PF’S CHISANGA

TONSE NOT READY FOR PAMBASHE – PF’S CHISANGA



THE PF says it is not ready to re-contest the Pambashe by-election because the party has been subjected to abuse by the UPND.





And the former ruling party says the announcement for the by-election in Pambashe is an abrogation of the constitution which the UPND is using for survival.



Yesterday the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced that it had set February 6, 2025 as the date for the by-election in Pambashe.





The Pambashe seat fell vacant after the conviction of PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela for arson and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Kabwe High Court last week.



The nominations for the by election have been set for January 7, 2025 while the campaign period commences on January 8, 2025.





Speaking to Daily Revelation, Lukashya Member of Parliament George Chisanga, who is also Chairperson Legal, said by-elections were being done against the backdrop of abrogating the constitution





“I can’t speak about how ready the party is, simply because the party has been subjected to a lot of abuse by the government in power and as you noticed in Kawambwa, the party did not have a candidate,” he said.





“We know that all these announcements of by-elections were being done against the backdrop of abrogating the constitution. Because these individuals although they have been convicted, they have exercised their rights to appeal.”



Daily Revelation