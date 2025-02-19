TONSE ALLIANCE OPPOSES INTRODUCTION OF NEW CURRENCY NOTES



By Best Jere



The Opposition Tonse Alliance has called on the government to reconsider its plan to introduce a new family of the Zambian currency, following an announcement by the Bank of Zambia that the new notes will come into circulation on March 31, 2025.





Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo has expressed concerns that the currency change will affect every Zambian citizen.





He stressed the importance of public consultation on such significant policy changes, particularly with representatives from trade associations and other citizen groups.





Mr. Tembo has also criticized the design of the new currency, pointing out that it excludes important national symbols, such as the Freedom Statue.





Meanwhile, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has stated that the change in Zambia’s banking notes, rather than the currency itself, was necessary based on expert advice from the Central Bank and the financial sector.