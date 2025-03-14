TONSE ALLIANCE STILL IN THE DARK OVER EDGAR LUNGU’S ‘PLAN B’



By Michael Kaluba



Tonse Alliance member and President of the New Congress Party, Peter Chanda, has disclosed that the alliance is still in the dark about former President Edgar Lungu’s “plan B,” but remains hopeful that the former head of state will share the details soon.





Speaking on Friday’s edition of “let the people talk,” on Phoenix FM, Mr. Chanda however hinted that Plan B might involve Mr. lungu appointing a presidential candidate for the Tonse Alliance who can secure a win in next year’s general elections.





Despite the uncertainty surrounding Plan B, Mr. Chanda says the Tonse Alliance is pushing forward with plans to petition the constitutional court to revisit its latest ruling on Mr. Lungu’s eligibility to stand in future elections, maintaining that he remains their 2026 presidential candidate.



He believes that the Tonse Alliance, with Mr. Lungu at the helm, will emerge victorious in the 2026 elections, contending that he is the only opposition leader, that can challenge president Hakainde Hichilema on issues like commodity prices using his massive popularity.





Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda says there is no need for any constitution amendments, accusing the UPND government of deceiving citizens when state house repeatedly dismissed assertions that constitutional amendments were on the horizon before president Hichilema’s recent announcement to the contrary.



PHOENIX NEWS