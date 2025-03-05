TONSE ALLIANCE to hold a Press Briefing tomorrow to address several pertinent national issues

NOTICE OF PRESS BRIEFING

Lusaka, 5th March 2025

The TONSE ALLIANCE will tomorrow, Thursday, 6th March 2025, hold a Press Briefing to address several pertinent national issues.

The Press Briefing will be held at Crest Lodge in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, starting at 10:30hrs. Prior to the Press Briefing, the Council of Leaders of the TONSE ALLIANCE will hold a meeting from 09:00hrs to 10:25hrs. Only journalists from reputable media houses, in possession of their institution’s Identity Card, shall be admitted.

All journalists in attendance are expected to set up their equipment and be seated by 10:25hrs sharp. Late attendees or those from unknown media houses, shall strictly not be admitted.

ISSUED BY:

Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia