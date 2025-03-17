TONSE CHAIRMAN EDGAR  LUNGU MAKES REGIONAL APPOINTMENTS. ONLY TWO REGIONS SO FAR ARE REPRESENTED

Good afternoon, fellow citizens. On behalf of the Tonse Alliance leaders and members, I am pleased to announce the interim appointments of the following individuals as we finalize the appointment and unveiling of the larger Tonse leadership team:
– National Parliamentary Affairs Chairman: Hon. Brian Mundubile (PF MP and MCC)
– National Parliamentary Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Chifumu Banda SC (FDD Vice President)
– National Youth Chairman: Mr. Celestine Mukandila
– National Youth Vice Chairman: Mr. Jason Mwanza (Gen Z Founding President)
– National Students Affairs Chairman: Mr. Shadreck Mumba (Former UNZASU President and ZAYES Founder Leader)
– National Student Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba (SASYDA President)
– National Women Affairs Chairlady: Madam Exilda Mwenya (NED President)
– National Women Vice Chairlady: Ms. Charity Mpundu Kapona (PF MCC)
I trust and believe that these individuals will distinguish themselves in guiding, shaping, spearheading, and coordinating Tonse Alliance activities in their respective portfolios. May God bless you all, and let us keep the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation.”
Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu
Sixth Republican President
PF President and Tonse Alliance Chairman
Sometimes, you have to play by the rules of the oppressor. You fight fire with fire. No more turning the other cheek. The oppressor has shown us the way forward, and we should emulate this. Once the oppressor is removed, we can reset the rules, and be all inclusive. Otherwise kuti badelela.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Emulate their voting patterns.
Vote wisely in 2026.
A typical circus not worth our attention.
We didn’t like cadres and we voted PF out. Now we don’t like tribalism and it makes 2026 general elections more interesting.
We vote them out! Simple
New version of promoting tribalism.Tribalist Edgar lungu can’t manage to run the inclusive government just check in archives the cabinates he had when was the president only two tribals were in government.
A leopard can never change its spots it seems!!! Now we understand why all the hate and unwarranted attacks. Its again the belief that only certain groupings are entitled to lead this country. So its all a push to restore that position expecting Zambians to return to their vomit.
Bad habits die hard
EMC, you are straight to the point.But some irresponsible people can masquerade as Lungu.He may be just resting nicely yet people are abusing him here.But they even abused him when he was President.Probably that is the house style for old PF.