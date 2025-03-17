TONSE CHAIRMAN EDGAR  LUNGU MAKES REGIONAL APPOINTMENTS. ONLY TWO REGIONS SO FAR ARE REPRESENTED

Good afternoon, fellow citizens. On behalf of the Tonse Alliance leaders and members, I am pleased to announce the interim appointments of the following individuals as we finalize the appointment and unveiling of the larger Tonse leadership team:





– National Parliamentary Affairs Chairman: Hon. Brian Mundubile (PF MP and MCC)



– National Parliamentary Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Chifumu Banda SC (FDD Vice President)





– National Youth Chairman: Mr. Celestine Mukandila

– National Youth Vice Chairman: Mr. Jason Mwanza (Gen Z Founding President)



– National Students Affairs Chairman: Mr. Shadreck Mumba (Former UNZASU President and ZAYES Founder Leader)





– National Student Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba (SASYDA President)

– National Women Affairs Chairlady: Madam Exilda Mwenya (NED President)



– National Women Vice Chairlady: Ms. Charity Mpundu Kapona (PF MCC)





I trust and believe that these individuals will distinguish themselves in guiding, shaping, spearheading, and coordinating Tonse Alliance activities in their respective portfolios. May God bless you all, and let us keep the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation.”





Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth Republican President

PF President and Tonse Alliance Chairman