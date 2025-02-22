Tonse insists on Lungu as presidential candidate for 2026



By Mubanga Mubanga



Patriotic Front (PF) faction vice-president Given Lubinda says former president Edgar Lungu will be the Tonse Alliance presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, whether President Hakainde Hichilema likes it or not.





And Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader and Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo said Zambia’s new currency could not have only animals as if Zambia was a game park.





Speaking during a press briefing at Crest Lodge in Lusaka yesterday, Lubinda said as far as the alliance was concerned it had chosen Lungu as its presidential candidate for 2026, and that President Hichilema was not going to do anything about





