Tonse is already shaking UPND – Sinkamba

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba says the Tonse alliance is shaking the UPND despite being formed recently.

And Sinkamba who is also Tonse alliance partner said the UPND used tricks in Kawambwa showing it has lost popularity.

Sinkamba said despite the alliance being formed last month, it put up a formidable fight.

“We are very happy that in under one month of being formed, we were able to shake UPND in that they resorted to such kind of dirty tricks. How do you do that to a baby born in less than two months?” he said.

