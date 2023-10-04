Tony Blair to grace digital government summit In Zambia

IN a groundbreaking move towards embracing digital transformation, Zambia is set to host the inaugural Pan African Digital Government Summit, a three-day event commencing on October 4 and concluding on October 6.

The summit, organized by African Brains in partnership with the Zambian government through the Smart Zambia Institute, will bring together government experts from across Africa, private sector representatives, and academics.

The event will be graced by President Hakainde Hichilema and former British prime minister, Tony Blair.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, highlighted the economic benefits of hosting such conferences, emphasizing the government’s commitment to embracing digital transformation for the betterment of the Zambian people.

Discussions during the summit will cover a wide range of topics, including how technology can empower youth and enhance their lives, as well as addressing cyber security and data protection concerns.

The minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, expressed gratitude to African Brains for choosing Zambia as the summit’s host.

He emphasized that this opportunity allows Zambia to showcase its achievements, initiatives, and innovations in technology and governance while fostering international collaboration.

The summit is expected to enhance government efficiency through technology, promote investment and innovation, and empower citizens by making technology more accessible and responsive to their needs.

In light of recent cyber attacks, Minister Mutati stressed that the summit aims to strengthen cyber security and data protection measures in Zambia and across the African continent.

African Brains chief executive officer, John Glassy, explained that Zambia was selected to host the summit due to its notable progress in digitalizing various systems.

