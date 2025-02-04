TOP 10 ELECTRICITY POWER PRODUCING DISTRICTS IN ZAMBIA 🇿🇲

TOTAL ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION (at full capacity) 4,356.6 Megawatts

Total Electricity power Needed 2,400 Megawatts

Total Electricity production today 1,100 Megawatts



Total Electricity Deficit 1,300 Megawatts

Total Electricity Export today 148 Megawatts

Total Electricity imports today 627 Megawatts



Total Electricity power available 1,727 Megawatts

Total Electricity power available for usage in Zambia today 1,579 Megawatts

Total Electricity available Mining 805.29 Megawatts (deficit of 418.71 Megawatts)

Total Electricity available Industrial 236.85 Megawatts (deficit of 147.15 Megawatts)

Total Electricity available Domestic 489.49 Megawatts (deficit of 302.51)



Hydroelectricity Generation 83%

Coal Generation 9%

Heavy Fuel/Oil 5%

Solar 3%

Wind 0%

Top 10 Districts



1. Siavonga 🇿🇲

Kariba North/Extension Hydroelectricity Power Stations (1,440 megawatts)

2.Kafue 🇿🇲

Kafue Gorge Upper Hydroelectricity Power Station (990 Megawatts)

3. Chikankata 🇿🇲



Kafue Gorge Lower Hydroelectricity Power Station (990 Megawatts)

4. Sinazongwe 🇿🇲

Maamba Coal Power Plant (300 Megawatts)

5. Itezhi-Tezhi 🇿🇲

Itezhi-Tezhi Hydroelectricity Power Station (120 Megawatts)

6. Livingstone 🇿🇲



Victoria falls A/B/C Hydroelectricity Power Stations (108 Megawatts)

7. Ndola 🇿🇲

Ndola Energy (Oil) (105 Megawatts)

8. Serenje 🇿🇲

Lusiwasi I/II Hydroelectricity Power Stations (101 Megawatts)



9. Kitwe 🇿🇲

Itimpi Solar Plant (60 Megawatts)

10. Luano 🇿🇲

Lunsemfwa Hydroelectricity Power Station (56 Megawatts)

SOURCE: Visit Zambia