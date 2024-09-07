Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn opens up on Anthony Joshua’s retirement plans

Top boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has hinted that Anthony Joshua still has at least five fights before retiring.

Joshua, who is planning to take on Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title, scheduled on September 21, at Wembley Stadium, already has 31 professional fights under his belt.

Joshua’s recorded stunning victories after losing consecutively to Usyk in 2021 and 2022, which saw him surrender his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

Since then he has won four consecutive fights against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Ngannou.

Hearn, who earlier hinted that Joshua might soon end his career, said the Briton has more fights.

“Everything changes after every fight, but I think I’ve never seen him enjoy boxing so much,” he said.

“The preparation, the team. It’s simple but effective. I think he’s really found his rhythm with Ben [Davison] and the camp there.

“And I think if you look back after the Oleksandr Usyk fights you might have said, ‘How many more fights? Three? Five?’

“Well we’ve had four since then and now we’re saying five [more] still.It’s always fight by fight.”