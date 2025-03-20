Top researchers ousted by Trump poised to be poached by Europe

President Donald Trump’s purge of U.S. government staff could soon pay dividends — for other countries.

According to Politico, a group of countries in the European Union have hatched a plan to poach ousted researchers from the United States.

“Twelve governments said the European Union needs an ‘attractivity boom’ to bring over talent from abroad ‘who might suffer from research interference and ill-motivated and brutal funding cuts,'” Politico quoted from a letter sent to the commission.

The letter doesn’t say the U.S. by name, however. The only reference is the sentence: “The current international context reminds us that freedom of science can be put at risk anywhere and at any time.”

When he came into office, Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency by executive order. That initiative has been behind the upheaval and dismantling of government agencies. Websites, grants, programs, and employees have been cut or frozen under the promise that Trump will save taxpayers trillions.

Those staffing cuts came from the National Institutes of Health, Center for Disease Control, National Weather Service and other U.S. agencies that once employed top scientists and experts.

Politico listed the countries interested in such a program as France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Spain, Slovenia, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania.

“It is urgent … to organize ourselves to welcome talents who would like or need to leave the United States,” said French Research Minister Philippe Baptiste in a statement to the site.

The report also noted that several universities in Europe are also trying to recruit U.S. researchers.

“The Free University Brussels (VUB), on Monday announced 12 positions for international researchers ‘with a specific focus on American scholars,'” the report cited.

The French Aix-Marseille University launched its own “safe space for the science program,” said the report. According to the site, it said “some scientists in the United States may feel threatened or hindered in their research.”