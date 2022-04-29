TOP TRADITIONAL CHIEF OF LALA SPEAKING PEOPLE DIES

By Betson Sibanda

His Royal Highness Chief mailo,( Humfrey Sambwa Chitupila) , of the Lala people of Serenje District in Central Province has died.

His Royal Highness Chief Kabamba of the Lala people of Serenje District announced the demise of Chief Mailo in Serenje today.

Chief Kabamba has since called on citizens to mourn Chief Mailo with dignity.

He says the Lala Chief died at Kabwe General Hospital after an illness.

Chief Kabamba says the body of the traditional leader lies at the palace in Mailo Chiefdom.

He says burial has since been set for Saturday.