Top US journalist alleges Barack Obama worked against Kamala Harris in the last US presidential election

Jonathan Allen, a senior reporter with NBC News, has claimed that former U.S. President Barack Obama secretly worked against Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday night, April 1, Allen alleged that Obama privately pushed for an open primary, believing Harris was not the best choice for the Democratic Party.

“President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama,” Allen stated.

“And he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden. He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary or an open convention. He did not have faith in her ability to win the election. As it turned out, she didn’t win, but he was really working against her.”

Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden withdrew from seeking a second term. However, despite Allen’s claims, Obama had publicly endorsed and campaigned for Harris in the lead-up to the election against Donald Trump.

Despite Allen’s allegations, Obama had openly endorsed and campaigned for Harris to emerge as president ahead of Donald Trump.

Harris eventually lost to Donald Trump who won the electoral college and popular votes.