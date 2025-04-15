TOPSTAR DENIES GIVING CLIENT FAKE HOUSE PRIZE



TOPSTAR Communications Company Limited has denied allegations that they gave a Lusaka resident a fake house as a prize in a 2017 promotion.



This is after the company was sued by a Lusaka resident who was left with her hands on the head and her mouth ajar, in shock when she was evicted from the house she lived in for close to four years after winning it.



Precious Lubinda sued Topstar in the Lusaka High Court, seeking full ownership of the house or financial compensation.



Lubinda is also seeking damages for breach of contract, negligence, interest on any awarded sums, and legal costs.



According to the plaintiff, she won a two-bedroom house in Topstar’s “House, Money, Car 2017 Christmas Promotion,” which ran from November 15 to December 31, 2017.



Lubinda participated by subscribing for three months, and was declared the winner in March 2018.



She stated that she was given keys to house number 1001 in Northgate Gardens Housing, off Kasangula Road in Lusaka, and moved in.



However, on July 11, 2022, court bailiffs evicted her, revealing that Topstar never owned the property.



It was revealed that the property legally belonged to First Capital Bank Zambia Limited, following a 2018 court ruling.



In its response, Topstar denied any negligence, stating that NHA-MKP were the professional agents handling matters related to the house.



The company further submitted that the agreement regarding the certificate of title to house number 1001 Northgate was supposed to be between Lubinda and the estate company NHA-MKP.



“The issues of an encumbrance of the property is within the knowledge of the NHA-MKP who provided the prize in the promotion run by the plaintiff,” Topstar stated.



Topstar also denied that it misrepresented any information, arguing that matters pertaining to the house were exclusively handled by NHA-MKP.



“It was not negligent in its dealing save to add that matters pertaining to the house were exclusively handled by NHA-MKP who were professional agents to conduct all the necessary formalities on behalf of the defendant,” the company’s statement read



Kalemba