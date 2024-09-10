Tory Lanez Prison Cell Raided Following “Prison Tapes” Success

We aren’t sure how the “Lost Tapes” and “Twitch Tapes” were released, but maybe those can still happen?



These last two months have been extremely good for Tory Lanez and his fans. Well, in the case of the Canadian rapper, about as solid as they will probably be.

The incarcerated MC has been dropping multiple tracks per week thanks to his creative release schedule. Up until July 24, the multi-talent had been unleashing some old tracks throughout his career that never got to see the light of day at the time of their recording. They were labeled as “Lost Tapes”. However, Tory decided to compile all of these songs into one playlist known as the “Free Tory Playlist”.

However, that wasn’t the full extent of it. On IG, he would go on to announce –via prison phone call– that he was going to record new songs from his cell, calling them “Prison Tapes”. Overall, his fanbase has been eating up these tracks, with a handful them cracking the top 10 most popular category on his Spotify account. Sadly, though, they may be no more, according to DJ Akademiks’ akademikstv sub-brand.

A source close to Tory revealed that he had his prison cell raided. During that, they confiscated any potential recording equipment, which obviously puts all of this in serious jeopardy. Immediately, tons of his fans are jumping to the conclusion that Roc Nation (Megan Thee Stallion’s management team) conducted this. “ROC Nation working OT rn”, one IG user jokes. “Someway some how this is Megan’s fault”, another quips. There is almost assuredly going to be more to follow on this, so stay tuned for more.

What are your thoughts on Tory Lanez's cell being raided? Are you buying into his fanbase's theory that Roc Nation was up to this? Do you think that he will end the "Prison Tapes" or will he find a way to release more music?