TORY LANEZ SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS FOR SHOOTING MEGAN THEE STALLION

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years for the shooting of fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez shot Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument between the pair after a party in 2020.

He was found guilty on three gun-related charges in December and has been held in jail since.

The shooting left Megan Thee Stallion needing surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot.

The LA District Attorney said after the verdict that the fact that she is famous helped bring attention to the issue of violence against women.

“The fact that she is a successful entertainer has brought an important spotlight on the issue of violence against women,” said prosecutor George Gascón.

The shooting occurred during the journey home from a pool party hosted by reality star Kylie Jenner.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose a 13-year prison sentence. They said Lanez deserved a lengthy sentence for shooting a “vulnerable victim” on a quiet residential street, and for waging “a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatise her” after the attack.

Director of Victim Services at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Tanishia Wright, told reporters after the sentencing hearing: “Violence against black women and girls is a long standing national epidemic that has long been overlooked and under-reported.”

“Women of colour more times than not do not come forward to report victimisation due to the fear they will not be believed,” she continued.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, has had seven US top 10 albums in the past seven years. [BBC]