Tory Lanez Set to Release New Music From Prison Despite Sentence

Tory Lanez is defying the odds by gearing up to release new music from behind bars as he continues serving his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Throughout July, Lanez has been steadily dropping previously recorded songs, but now he’s ready to take it a step further.

In a recent update, Lanez announced that he has found a way to record high-quality music from prison.

The breakthrough came after numerous failed attempts, but he and his engineer finally succeeded in maintaining professional sound quality over the jail phone. Lanez shared this news through a recorded call posted on his Instagram, revealing his excitement and determination to keep producing music.

With this new capability, Lanez plans to launch the “Free Tory” playlist, which will feature new tracks recorded from prison and updated weekly.

This innovative approach signifies that his passion for music and his ambition remain undeterred despite his incarceration.



Lanez emphasized that even prison walls cannot hinder his creative spirit, showcasing his resilience and determination to continue his musical journey.



Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. The incident occurred in July 2020 after a party hosted by Kylie Jenner, where a drunken dispute between the two rappers escalated. Despite his conviction, Lanez maintains his innocence and has filed an appeal based on claims of “Erroneous Admission of Evidence” and “Prosecutorial Misconduct.” However, the motion has been delayed to allow the prosecution to review it thoroughly.



The case has been highly publicized, with Megan Thee Stallion expressing her trauma and frustration over the incident and its aftermath. She has accused Lanez of spreading false narratives and making light of her suffering through his music releases, which has added to her distress.